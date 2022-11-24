"Jimmy really thanked me for looking out for her" - Wrestling veteran on helping Naomi upon her WWE signing (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently revealed that he helped out SmackDown Superstar Naomi when she first started out in the wrestling business.

Though her current status with WWE is up in the air after she walked out alongside Sasha Banks in May 2022, Naomi has made great strides since joining the company in 2009. From a talent with no wrestling background, the former SmackDown Women's Champ grew to become one of WWE's most beloved acts.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One On One, Teddy Long spoke fondly about Naomi. He recalled helping the SmackDown Superstar out when she first entered the business, as she had little clue about anything. Long revealed that he gave her a car ride and got her checked into the same hotel he was staying in. He added that Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso, later thanked him for taking care of his wife.

"I spent a lot of time with Naomi. Now, Naomi, you know is Jimmy Uso's wife. When she first broke into this business, we were in Buffalo, New York, so she didn't have a ride. She was just by herself. I gave her a ride; she rode back with me; I took care of her because she didn't have a clue. Took her to the same hotel I was at, and showed her how to get a room and everything. So Jimmy really thanked me for looking out for her," said Teddy Long. (22:00 - 22:31)

WWE legend Teddy Long on helping out new talents

Furthermore, Long stated that Naomi was "fantastic" and pointed out how he always helped out newer talents in WWE. Teddy Long added that he always strived to help others navigate the wrestling business if they were new to it.

"But Naomi, she's absolutely fantastic and what a sweet girl. And like I said, people coming around new, I was like that man. If you don't know, I'll take care of you. I ain't going to leave you in the wilderness," added Teddy Long. (22:31 - 22:44)

With uncertainty surrounding their future, it remains to be seen if Naomi and Sasha Banks are indeed done with WWE or if they will eventually be back.

