Female star comes forward with shocking claim: "All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage"

A top AEW star vented her frustration over her recent booking in the company. The reigning Women's World Champion Mariah May recently disclosed appalling details about her recent presentation despite being a champion.

The Glamour won the top prize at the 2024 All In Pay-Per-View by defeating Toni Storm. The former will revisit the story once again with her former 'mentor' at Grand Slam: Australia later this month. After Mariah won the title from Toni in her home country in August 2024, the latter will square off this time on her home turf - Australia.

Their feud was regarded as the top story of 2024 by many but after winning the title, her reign has been mediocre as she hasn't been getting much TV time. Also, she has been cutting backstage promos for the majority of the time. After winning the title months ago, she is currently involved in the main story with Toni Storm again.

While speaking with Casual Conversations with the Classic, Mariah May slammed the company for disrespecting her by repeatedly giving her backstage segments.

"I think that’s a total and utter waste of my time and disrespectful to me as the world champion, but what’s new? All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage when I’m the best person they have on the mic, and I’m stuck backstage," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

AEW's Mariah May receives stern warning from 'Timeless' Toni Storm

The reigning AEW Women's World Champion was shocked a couple of weeks ago when the rookie Toni Storm turned 'Timeless,' which many deem as the 'performance of a lifetime.'

On the latest edition of Collision, Storm cut an intense promo where she vowed to 'doom' The Glamour.

"You shambolic b*tch, I'm going to doom your bloody womb. You don't think I'm real? Darling, it doesn't get much real than me, for I'm Timeless, Timeless Toni Storm and your time is over," she said.

It will be interesting to see who walks out as the AEW Women's World Champion in Australia in a few days.

