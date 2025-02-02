"Your time is over" - Toni Storm warns top AEW star on Collision

Former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm sent a warning to a top star and her current rival. They are set to have a title match later this month.

'Timeless' Toni Storm had a message for current AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May. Storm is slated to challenge May for the Women's World Title at the Grand Slam: Australia pay-per-view on February 15. Ahead of the bout, the former WWE star returned to her "Timeless" persona last Saturday on Collision.

On the latest episode of Collision, Storm came out as The Timeless One and claimed that Mariah May's time was over. She even used some cuss words for May.

"You shambolic b*tch, I'm going to doom your bloody womb. You don't think I'm real? Darling it doesn't get much real than me, for I'm Timeless, Timeless Toni Storm and your time is over," Storm said.

Mariah May was the one to dethrone Storm at the 2024 All In pay-per-view Storm returned months later pretending to be a rookie. After finally reverting to her "Timeless" persona, she is set to face May for the title again. It remains to be seen who walks out of Grand Slam: Australia the champion.

