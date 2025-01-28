"She got weird" - Mariah May disses former World Champion; refuses to work with her until major change is made

Mariah May has carried the AEW Women's World Championship since All In 2024, but many fans wonder if former champion Jamie Hayter could return to the main event scene this year. Mariah has flatly refused to face Hayter until she changes her look.

Before returning at All In last year, Jamie Hayter was out of action for over a year due to a back injury. When she made her comeback, she had a completely new look, with ginger hair and revamped ring gear.

Mariah May isn't a fan of Hayter's current look. In a recent appearance on News 4 Jacksonville's Going Ringside, she expressed her disgust with the former AEW Women's World Champion's appearance:

"Jamie Hayter's come back with this new look and this orange hair, and if I can be honest? I hate it. I think it's awful. I loved Jamie Hayter before I came to AEW, and when I came here, she got weird, and she wears orange and stuff."

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Mariah was open to the possibility of defending her title against Hayter, but not until she changes her look:

"If she wants to come back with cool black hair and silver and wrestle me for this, any day of the week. But while she's got the orange thing going on, I'm not, I can't, I don't want to look at her." [H/T Drainmaker on X/Twitter]

Mariah May believes she's a bigger star than Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone already held the TBS Championship and NJPW's Strong Women's Title when she defeated Mina Shirakawa for RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Championship. Even though Mone is toting around four belts now, Mariah May still thinks she's a bigger star than The CEO.

In the same interview on Going Ringside, The Glamour claimed that because she was the AEW Women's World Champion and the one being interviewed on News 4 Jacksonville, she was a bigger star than Mercedes Mone:

"I mean, I'm here doing this, not her, for a reason because I'm a bigger star and I'm the World Champion. She can have all these titles because she needs to because none of them are the World Title," said May.

Mone has hinted at going after the AEW Women's World title in the past, but right now, Mariah May has an even bigger problem to face. After Toni Storm revealed that she was still "Timeless" on last week's Collision, Mariah will have to face a rejuvenated version of her former mentor at Grand Slam Australia next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback