Jamie Hayter makes a major revelation as AEW hiatus confuses fans

AEW star Jamie Hayter has been absent from All Elite programming for the past few months. She recently made an interesting comment about her situation.

Jamie Hayter's last match in AEW was against former TBS Champion Julia Hart in January 2025. The female star hasn't been on television since. However, Jamie addressed her absence by confirming she was in the United Kingdom to work out a new visa.

On Instagram, Jamie Hayter posted a photo with an interesting caption that created some buzz among wrestling fans:

"No particular place to go."

In the comments section, a fan claimed that she was off television due to her visa issues. However, Jamie Hayter was quick to respond and stated that she doesn't have any visa problems, which leaves the fans further questioning the situation.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Jamie Hayter's response to the fan. (Image credits: Instagram)

Tony Khan named Jamie Hayter amongst the future faces of AEW

Tony Khan always puts over his All Elite Wrestling talent and speaks highly of them. Khan has a stacked women's division with stars like Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Mariah May, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and more.

Last year, in an interview on The Five Star podcast, the All Elite President claimed Jamie Hayter, Julia Hart, and Willow Nightingale are in conversations of being the future and present faces of the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter are developing a rivalry and we just saw Jamie Hayter have a great match with Willow [Nightingale on AEW Collision]. I think Willow Nightingale's a force in the company for years to come (...) I think all three of those women would be at the forefront of that conversation about faces of the company for the future and the present of AEW." (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Jamie Hayter's booking has been underwhelming in the past few months. The fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan comes up with some major plans for the former Women's World Champion.

