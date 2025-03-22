Jamie Hayter shares a cryptic five-word message amid AEW absence

Jamie Hayter has been a top AEW star for several years now. However, she has been absent from television programming for a while and recently dropped a cryptic message that adds intrigue to the ongoing situation.

The English star last competed in January 2025 against Julia Hart where she defeated her to break their tied series of matches. Since then, the fans have not seen her on AEW television.

This raised concerns among some fans regarding her status with the company. However, Hayter put all those to rest by confirming that she was in the United Kingdom to work out a new visa, which was the reason for her absence from Tony Khan's company.

Amidst her absence from the land of All Elite, Jamie Hayter took to her X to drop a cryptic tweet. Hayter was seen posing behind a UK-style telephone booth and left a five-word message for her fans that drew some attention.

"No particular place to go."

AEW Star Jamie Hayter returned to the ring in the UK after five years

Even as AEW star Jamie Hayter is currently working on getting a new visa to return to competing in the United States, she has been keeping busy at the same time. Hayter returned to competing in her home country of the United Kingdom for the first time in five years.

She had her first match against Alex Windsor recently in the country. The match took place at EVE's Multiverse Rumble event on February 7, 2025. It was a classic showdown that saw Jamie Hayter walk away with the win.

Not only that, Jamie has also been spotted backstage at many UK shows. Since her visa situation is possibly keeping her from returning to AEW for now, competing in UK events is looking look a good strategy to be active inside the squared circle.

With AEW's next pay-per-view, Dynasty, rapidly approaching, it remains to be seen if Jamie Hayter can clear out her visa situation and return to the company at their mega event.

