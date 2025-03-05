Jamie Hayter reacts to rumors of AEW absence

Jamie Hayter has just set the record straight regarding her AEW absence amidst recent reports talking about her status. She wished to get ahead of the situation and reassure the fans.

Hayter has not been seen in the promotion in almost one and a half months. Her last match was her rematch with Julia Hart during the January 22 edition of Dynamite. A recent report has indicated that she has been back in the UK working on getting a new visa. This has reportedly been the only thing hindering her from being on AEW TV.

Jamie Hayter took to X/Twitter to confirm the report as she revealed that she was indeed working on getting her visa and that there was no cause for concern. During the last time she was on TV, she challenged Julia Hart to a rubber match to break their tied head-to-head series. It remains to be seen when this will go down.

"I’ll save you all the cash and the concern, just getting a new visa, no big deal, no issues. Cheers!" Hayter posted.

Jamie Hayter competed in her first match in the UK in 5 years

Amidst her hiatus from the promotion, it seems that Jamie Hayter has kept busy as she was on the independent circuit in the UK and competed in her first match in the country in five years against Alex Windsor.

She appeared on EVE's Multiverse Rumble show on February 7th and managed to get the win over Windsor. Hayter has also been spotted backstage at several other shows in her home country.

The recent report regarding her visa status explains why she has remained in the UK for this brief period and why she has stayed absent from the road to both Grand Slam: Australia and Revolution. The former AEW Women's World Champion could make her return sooner rather than later and possibly have an impact on the road to the Dynasty pay-per-view in April instead.

