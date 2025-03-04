Update on former AEW champion's absence - Reports

AEW's women's division seems to be firing on all cylinders in early 2025, but some of the promotion's biggest stars are still out of action, including former Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. A new update has just shed some light on her status.

Jamie Hayter was out of action for more than a year before returning at AEW All In 2024. However, her appearances since then have been somewhat sporadic, and she hasn't been seen on television since January. Rumors have circulated regarding another injury, but it appears that the 29-year-old is simply dealing with visa issues.

According to Fightful Select, Hayter is in the process of renewing her visa, which explains why she recently returned to the UK indie scene. The British star is expected back in All Elite Wrestling once her visa is successfully renewed.

Before her current hiatus, Hayter was in a feud with Julia Hart. Whether she goes after championship gold when she returns to action bears watching.

Jamie Hayter is keeping busy amid her AEW absence

Despite not being able to compete for All Elite Wrestling until her visa issues are settled, Jamie Hayter hasn't been biding her time in the UK. She recently returned to the indie scene for the first time in years to face Alex Windsor at EVE's Multiverse Rumble event.

Hayter won that bout and then appeared at Riot Cabaret's Slamma Mia: Here We Go Again event the next week, just as the rest of the All Elite roster was heading to Australia for Grand Slam.

Jamie Hayter is a fan favorite in All Elite Wrestling and was one of the fastest-rising talents in the company before her injury in 2023. The women's roster has only grown more diverse since then. Whether the former AEW Women's World Champion can get back on track in 2025 remains to be seen.

