Jamie Hayter announces huge return after 5 years outside AEW

Jamie Hayter returned to AEW from injury last year at All in 2024. Now, she is set to make another return.

Hayter first made a name for herself in the British wrestling scene before arriving in AEW. She wrestled for RevPro between 2015 to 2021. During this time, she won the British Women's Championship twice. However, she hasn't competed on the UK indie scene since she was signed to All Elite Wrestling.

However, that is set to change as the AEW star announced on social media that she will compete in EVE's Multiverse Rumble against Alex Windsor. This will be her first match back in the UK in five years.

"TONIGHT. @ProWrestlingEVE 🍏Big Penny Social. First time ever. First match back in the UK in 5 years! Let’s have it @HailWindsor"

Mariah May disses Jamie Hayter's new look

When Jamie Hayter returned from injury last year, she had a new look. Fans immediately noticed that she sported ginger hair above everything. Immediately, comparisons were made to Becky Lynch due to their similar looks. Many fans and critics have since given their thoughts on the former AEW Women's World Champion's new look.

Mariah May has been a dominant champion ever since she won the title at All In 2024. She has currently defended the title against all challengers, but she is yet to step into the ring against Hayter.

During a recent interview on News 4 Jacksonville's Going Ringside, Mariah May expressed her disgust over Hayter's new look. She further said that she doesn't want anything to do with Hayter as long as she's got her ginger hair.

"Jamie Hayter's come back with this new look and this orange hair, and if I can be honest? I hate it. I think it's awful. I loved Jamie Hayter before I came to AEW, and when I came here, she got weird, and she wears orange and stuff. If she wants to come back with cool black hair and silver and wrestle me for this, any day of the week. But while she's got the orange thing going on, I'm not, I can't, I don't want to look at her." [H/T Drainmaker on X/Twitter]

It will be interesting to see if Hayter will change her hair back to how it was before she got injured.

