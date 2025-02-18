Reason for top AEW star’s Dynamite absence revealed - Reports

A former AEW champion has been absent from the promotion for nearly a month. The 29-year-old star Jamie Hayter was last seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the January 22 episode of Dynamite. Her last appearance was when she secured a victory against Julia Hart. The two have been feuding for several months now, and Jamie was unable to win their first contest.

AEW Dynamite was taped a day earlier last week as the stars had to leave the country for Australia. Grand Slam took place last Saturday, and many stars had a blast on the show. The card featured only five matches, so it is unclear who fled to the other nation. However, while Hayter was absent from the Australia show, she wasn't even present at the prior show.

A recent report revealed the reason for the former Women's World Champion's absence from the Dynamite taping. Fightful's Corey Brennan recently reported that she was backstage at the RIOT Cabaret Slamma Mia: Here We Go Again event, which took place in the United Kingdom.

AEW's Mariah May refuses to wrestle Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter completely changed her look when she made her return to the promotion after a lengthy hiatus. The Glamour had some interesting comments about her new appearance.

While speaking on News 4 Jacksonville's Going Ringside, Mariah May stated that she would not wrestle Jamie unless the latter returned to her previous look.

"Jamie Hayter's come back with this new look and this orange hair, and if I can be honest? I hate it. I think it's awful. I loved Jamie Hayter before I came to AEW, and when I came here, she got weird, and she wears orange and stuff. If she wants to come back with cool black hair and silver and wrestle me for this, any day of the week," she said.

It remains to be seen if the absent star returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion this week.

