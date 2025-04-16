  • home icon
Major update on Mariah May's AEW contract status amid WWE rumors [Reports]

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 16, 2025 08:40 GMT
Mariah May is a former AEW Women's World Champion. (Image via May's X)

Mariah May is certainly a future GOAT. She is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets and a former AEW Women's World Champion. Furthermore, her recent rivalry with 'Timeless' Toni Storm was highly acclaimed.

Several recent reports suggest that the Woman from Hell's contract with All Elite Wrestling expires this year. Additionally, since she is a massive WWE fan, there are strong speculations that her next destination is the Stamford-based company. Interestingly, according to a fresh PWInsider report, May still has a considerable amount of time left on her AEW contract and contrary to popular belief, she is not joining WWE anytime soon.

One particular source stated that the former Women's World Champion's contract with the Jacksonville-based company could run through November 2025. Furthermore, according to another source, this deal could go beyond November of this year.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray showers the Mariah May vs. Toni Storm match at AEW Revolution with praise

At AEW Revolution 2025, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm battled Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere match. This bout was called 'The Hollywood Ending' and it was for Storm's title. Both women gave it all and according to several fans and veterans, this match deserved to close the show.

The Hollywood Ending had drama, blood, gore, tragedy, theatrics, and a truly wonderful ending. Even former WWE star and longtime AEW critic Bully Ray was impressed. He showered both competitors with praise and thanked them for sacrificing their bodies to entertain millions worldwide.

“I just want to say Mariah May, Toni Storm, bravo ladies. Bravo to the both of you, that was an incredible effort. It was fun to watch, it was above and beyond probably what people expected, your willingness to go out there and put your bodies on the line for the entertainment of the fans," said the WWE Hall of Famer. [H/T PWInsider]
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mariah May. However, if Triple H manages to sign her, it will be a wise business decision.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
