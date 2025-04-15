  • home icon
  Toni Storm unveils new character for major WrestleMania week event

Toni Storm unveils new character for major WrestleMania week event

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:55 GMT
&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm [Image credit: AEW
"Timeless" Toni Storm [Image credit: AEW's official site]

WWE WrestleMania 41 is nearly here, and "Timeless" Toni Storm is joining the festivities despite working for rival promotion AEW. The 29-year-old is set to appear at WrestleCon Las Vegas, and she's debuted a new character for fans.

Toni Storm won her record fourth AEW Women's World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view last month, placing her back on top of a division that's overflowing with talent. She's making the most of her time in the sun, and she's scheduled for a signing at this year's WrestleCon.

The Timeless star took to Instagram today to show off a new comic-style character she designed—based on herself, of course. She announced that she'll be signing posters of the character at the convention before teasing more content in the months to come:

"Each poster includes a digital collectible that lets you join me as I build this fun little metaverse. You’ll be able to suggest story ideas, play a game, win unique prizes, and check out the animated version of the poster, which reveals even more about the story. Every month, I’ll be posting new art and animations, and you’ll be able to collect and trade the digital artwork. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼," she wrote.
Toni Storm is watching her next potential challenger closely

"Timeless" Toni Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne at Dynasty 2025, and now, she's looking ahead to the next challenge. With the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament going on, one of four women could be coming for her title.

In the semifinals of the women's bracket, Jamie Hayter is set to face Kris Statlander while Mercedes Mone takes on ROH Women's World Champion Athena. All four are top stars, and any of them could conceivably win it all and challenge Storm at AEW All In, but it's Mone who seems to have drawn the champion's attention.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm addressed The CEO, claiming that she would drain Mone's 401k:

“Our CEO. What an unfortunate nickname. I will drain your 401k and put you so deep in a recession, you’ll have to drink my bath water.”

While many fans expect Mercedes Mone to eventually climb her way into the Women's World Championship picture, she may have an even greater challenge in Athena. Only time will tell who wins the right to challenge Storm for the gold this summer.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
