Toni Storm takes a massive shot at Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) on AEW Collision

Toni Storm took a massive shot at Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) on AEW Collision, and it left fans in splits. Even Luther was taken by surprise when he heard what his client had to say.

Storm successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship against Megan Bayne at Dynasty 2025 and continued her reign as champion. Given that she is a top wrestler in the women’s division, she was analyzing her potential competitors during a backstage segment on this week's AEW Collision.

With Luther by her side, Toni Storm went by each name one by one when she came across Mercedes Mone. Without wasting any time, she went on the offensive and said the following about Mone:

“Our CEO. What an unfortunate nickname. I will drain your 401k and put you so deep in a recession, you’ll have to drink my bath water.” [0:42 - 0:50]

The Timeless One's comments about The CEO drew a loud reaction from the fans in attendance. Luther was also seen reacting to it, and it will no doubt infuriate Mercedes Mone.

Given that both of them are among the top female stars in the company, it is only a matter of time before they come face-to-face inside the squared circle.

