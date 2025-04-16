Triple H to strip WWE Superstar of her championship after she hijacks WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential scenario

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and WWE has been working tirelessly to deliver a must-see show. Almost every major superstar has been announced for the two-night spectacle. However, some stars with massive influence are not on the card. The finest example of this miss is Chelsea Green.

Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Chelsea Green has been a complete package, entertaining the fans with her performances in and out of the ring. She has made her way to the top with her comedic character shining through. Her messing around with the company’s top management sat well with audiences, and she connected well with her antics week after week. In December, The Hot Mess cemented her name in the books as she became the inaugural Women’s United States Champion.

Furthermore, she has now formed a faction alongside Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, calling themselves The Secret Hervice. Fans have been wondering whether WWE has any plans that fit Green in the WrestleMania 41 picture. Unfortunately, according to Fightful Select, sources within the company have informed them that there were no plans currently for The Hot Mess at 'Mania.

In a shocking twist, given her controversial nature and complaints about her booking to the General Managers, Chelsea Green could come out at WrestleMania 41 and hijack the show to seek an answer for why she was not featured on the card and demand to get a challenger, or she refuses to leave the ring.

Nick Aldis could come out and try to convince Chelsea to leave the ring or she will have to face consequences. The Hot Mess might ignore and tell Aldis she’ll talk to the higher management. Triple H could then come down the ramp in anger, take the US Title off Green, and tell her the title is vacant and she’ll have to earn it back. This way, she will get plenty of TV time, which she desires.

With this segment, Chelsea Green could turn rebellious and go against the management, creating an interesting storyline post-'Mania. WWE has a long history of using funny and unpredictable segments with comic superstars, and featuring The Hot Mess in one could be highly entertaining.

That said, the angle proposed above is merely speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE Women’s United States Champion went off-script on SmackDown

Chelsea Green locked horns with Zelina Vega on Friday Night SmackDown this week. However, the bout ended abruptly when The Hot Mess was counted out as she got into an argument with the commentators, especially Joe Tessitore. Vega went inside the ring, and the referee called off the match when Green failed to beat the count.

Later, a report by PWInsider revealed that the count-out finish wasn’t the planned ending, and the match was scheduled to go longer, with Zelina Vega picking the victory. However, Green reportedly missed the spot and entered the ring after the 10-count, forcing the referee to end the bout and allowing the LWO member to pick up the win by countout.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green gets any role at the two-night WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas or if the creative team has something else in store for The Hot Mess at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

