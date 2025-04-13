WWE reportedly went off-script on SmackDown this week

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw the Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green face Zelina Vega. The Hot Mess wasn’t as happy as her Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre). Green started strong as she gained momentum initially. However, the bout ended abruptly as the champ was distracted and entered the ring after the 10-count, allowing the former LWO member to pick up the count-out win.

Ad

According to PWInsider, the count-out wasn’t the planned finish. The two were supposed to go several minutes, with Vega ultimately emerging victorious. However, the referee had to call the finish when the count reached ten, which The Hot Mess legitimately missed, and could not enter the squared circle in time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Green became the inaugural Women’s United States Champion last year in December, defeating Michin. The 34-year-old superstar has been riding a massive wave of success since her return to the Stamford-based promotion. Fans seem to love her gimmick and connect well with her.

Chelsea Green reveals the original plans for the WWE Women's United States Championship win

While speaking on the Click & Tell podcast, Chelsea Green opened up on the alternative plans the Stamford-based promotion had for her winning the Women’s United States Championship.

Ad

The Hot Mess revealed that she was supposed to become the inaugural Women’s US Champion at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 in her home country. However, the plans were scrapped, and her match was pushed back to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Long Island, where she made history.

“Originally, it was supposed to be in Vancouver. That was obviously going to be, I mean, for so many different reasons, the biggest moment of my career. It was already going to be the biggest moment. [...] So, when it was taken away from me, I was heartbroken. I still had all my friends and family at Survivor Series, but I wasn’t on the show. So it was really a moment of just like, ‘Oh, like how?’ And it put a little bit of a damper on it until I found out it was going to be in Long Island," Green said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

With the chaos on WWE SmackDown and the recent report, it will be interesting to see how Chelsea Green responds to her count-out loss to Vega.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More