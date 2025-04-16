4 reasons why Mariah May should not move to WWE just yet

AEW's Mariah May is reportedly in a contract year, a claim that has now given rise to speculations of the star potentially jumping ship to WWE. Joining the Stamford-based company has supposedly been one of The Glamour's long-time career goals, which could motivate her to sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut after her current deal expires.

Recent reports also claim, however, that AEW hopes to retain Mariah as a talent, and that the latter could be looking to negotiate the best possible contract for herself. While WWE could do a lot for May's career as a next step, the Englishwoman may also have several valid reasons to consider staying on in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Let's consider four of those reasons.

#1. AEW offers Mariah May the chance to work a style WWE would not

Over the years, WWE's in-ring product has improved considerably owing to the top-tier, in many cases, world-traveled roster it has built for its brands. The company once pushed the boundaries of on-screen violence and spectacle. Its current product, however, has made such spectacles scarce as the promotion has toned down the brutality of its in-ring action, at least on a weekly level.

AEW stands in stark contrast to that, as the company's flagship programs Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision have all featured explosive, vicious, and very regularly bloody matches and stories since the very beginning. Pay-per-view events tend to be even more awe-inspiring with respect to how far AEW talent is willing to go, in keeping with the promotion's reputation as an alternative brand.

While Mariah May no doubt has all the skills necessary to thrive in WWE, there are certain styles of wrestling that the company does not often spotlight, especially for its women's division. A match like The Glamour's iconic "Hollywood Ending" Falls Count Anywhere war against Toni Storm at Revolution 2025 would likely not be featured on World Wrestling Entertainment programming.

If May is interested in breaking the glass ceiling of conventional women's wrestling, AEW may be the better platform to try and meet the aforementioned goal than WWE.

#2. Mariah May has a ton of feuds waiting for her in AEW besides Toni Storm

It is rumored that Mariah May's original deal with AEW was a two-year contract, which could expire in a few months. After debuting in 2023 as Toni Storm's ardent fan and eventual understudy, The Fighting Princess battled the likes of Thunder Rosa, Deonna Purrazzo, and Saraya. After winning the 2024 Owen Cup and betraying The Timeless One, May proceeded to dethrone the latter to become AEW Women's World Champion at All In: London.

Mariah's title reign saw her defend her belt against stars like Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, and Thunder Rosa. After Storm's December 2024 comeback, however, the story circled back to her rivalry with May. The ex-WWE Superstar recaptured the AEW Women's Championship from her former protege at Grand Slam Australia, and their clash at Revolution 2025 seemingly put a bow on their feud for now.

Some AEW viewers have argued that Mariah May's run as champion was somewhat undermined by its brief duration and predictable conclusion. But the former Stardom talent no longer has the belt, and her pursuit of it would pit her against several top names she has not worked alongside in any major programs. The list includes Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, Jamie Hayter, Mercedes Mone, Julia Hart, even Athena, Billie Starkz, and soon Shirakawa as well.

Before jumping ship to WWE, Mariah could be well-advised to consider the stories she could tell in AEW's women's division before ever re-visiting her program with Toni Storm.

#3. WWE's women's division may be oversaturated

A regular point of criticism against AEW addresses the promotion's massive roster, whose size and star power led to many otherwise talented wrestlers seemingly getting lost in the shuffle. While this may undoubtedly be happening in the Jacksonville-based company with its ever-growing lockerroom, there are no guarantees that it would not in WWE, with its treasure trove of pre-established and up-and-coming stars.

On the main roster itself, WWE boasts such powerhouse names as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Naomi, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, and Lyra Valkyria to cite only a few examples. This is not to mention the company's developmental brand NXT, with its latest acquisitions like Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Zaria, and Jordynne Grace.

World Wrestling Entertainment is notably very particular when deciding on which performers to push as main event talent. Although the company does showcase ex-AEW athletes - Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ricky Saints, Penta, etc. serving as recent examples - the latter could potentially be overlooked in favor of stars the Triple H-led promotion has developed. Mariah May could therefore consider her immediate prospects in WWE before committing to crossing over.

#4. AEW: More lucrative and flexible?

Since its inception, AEW has emerged as a game-changer for wrestling talent in terms of opportunities and financial compensation. The company is known for offering substantial contracts to highly sought-after performers. It also offers its wrestlers a different creative environment from WWE, not to mention the ability to work on the indies and other major international promotions.

Interestingly, a recent interview featuring Stephanie Vaquer - whom WWE signed shortly after her incredible match with Mercedes Mone at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 - revealed that the sports entertainment juggernaut was unwilling to match AEW's financial deal to her. Working for WWE was La Primera's dream, however, which eventually led her to sign on with the company.

If representing World Wrestling Entertainment is Mariah May's ambition as well, she could very well ink a deal with the promotion after her AEW contract expires. However, the budding star could potentially re-sign with AEW under a new high-value contract instead, and build her own legacy through her work on All Elite programming, similar to her arch-rival "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Such a move would allow May to negotiate an even more lucrative deal with WWE if she decides to make the jump at some later point down the line, as an even bigger star.

