Update on Mariah May's status amid reports of possible WWE move

With Mariah May's contract reportedly expiring this year, AEW could be on the verge of losing another top star. A new update has shed some light on the 26-year-old's current status.

Mariah May hasn't been seen on television since losing her bloody "Hollywood Ending" Match to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution on March 9. When news of her contract situation broke, rumors began circulating that she could make the jump to WWE later this year. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recently revealed that many within both companies expect her to make the switch.

Fightful Select has now heard that the former AEW Women's World Champion is building her leverage for negotiations, although Tony Khan's promotion hopes to retain her. The report also noted that she still has some time on her contract, so a deal likely won't be made for months yet, regardless of which company she decides to sign with.

Mariah May is just the latest in a long line of wrestling stars who have benefited from AEW's competition with WWE. If she hasn't re-signed by the time her contract expires, fans can expect a bidding war for the British star.

Mariah May sends cryptic message amid AEW hiatus

Mariah May rose to superstardom during her extended feud with 'Timeless' Toni Storm, which began with May's betrayal of her mentor last year and stretched all the way to their Hollywood Ending at Revolution 2025.

In that time, she's become one of the most popular figures in All Elite Wrestling. However, since losing to Storm at Revolution, she hasn't been seen on TV. Amid rumors of WWE's interest, she recently posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story.

"You can't make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you're supposed to be," she wrote.

May's former tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa, recently signed with AEW. Shirakawa was heavily featured in the early stages of Mariah's program with Toni Storm, but whether the two will reunite before May's contract ends remains to be seen.

