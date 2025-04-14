AEW star missing since Revolution sends cryptic message

An AEW star who has been absent for over a month posted a very mysterious message on social media. Mariah May's hiatus began after she failed to capture the AEW Women's World Championship from 'Timeless' Toni Storm at the Revolution pay-per-view.
The two wrestled three matches, out of which the Timeless star prevailed over the Woman from Hell two times. At Revolution 2025, the former retained her championship in an unforgettable and brutal 'Hollywood Ending.' Following their last match, interesting reports surfaced.
Reports claimed that the former Women's World Champion's contract with AEW would be ending this year. Rumors are floating around that she might even go to WWE after her contract ends. The latest report on the situation claimed that Mariah May is still signed to the company for a few months and hasn't done any paperwork with the global sports entertainment juggernaut.
The Woman from Hell recently took to Instagram and posted a cryptic message about a 'decision,' which added more spark to the rumors.
"You can't make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you're supposed to be," she wrote.
Take a look at her Instagram story's screenshot:
Bill Apter believes fans might witness AEW's top rivalry once again
Toni Storm and Mariah May gave us one of the most entertaining storylines of the past year. Unfortunately, their feud ended at Revolution.
However, while speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that the former and current Women's World Champions would face each other again in the future.
"We haven't seen the end of this feud yet. The fans want more of this. Mariah May and Tony Storm have grabbed lightning in a bottle," he said.
It remains to be seen when the Woman from Hell will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and cause chaos once again.