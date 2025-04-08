Update on former AEW champion's contract status amid rumors of WWE move

AEW is heading into the second quarter of 2025 with a lot of momentum, but rumors continue to circulate regarding an absent star. A new report has reiterated that, at least for now, Mariah May isn't going anywhere.
Mariah May and 'Timeless' Toni Storm recently completed one of the most acclaimed storylines in the history of All Elite Wrestling. Their bloody "Hollywood Ending" at AEW Revolution stole the show, but The Glamour has not been seen since she lost that match.
After reports indicated that May's contract was set to expire this year, rumors picked up regarding a potential jump to WWE. However, Fightful Select noted that all mentions of an "internal incoming list" in World Wrestling Entertainment were false, as no such thing exists.
Fightful has now reinforced this rumor killer, reporting that she's still under contract with Tony Khan's promotion for several months and has not appeared on any internal documents for WWE or worked out any deals with the Stamford-based company.
Legendary journalist believes Mariah May isn't done with Toni Storm in AEW
Mariah May and 'Timeless' Toni Storm set the AEW women's division on fire with their cinematic feud over the last year. Following Mariah's betrayal and bludgeoning of her mentor, the two embarked on a vicious and bloody series of matches that culminated in the Hollywood Ending at Revolution 2025.
For many, it was the perfect ending to their violent story. However, Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter believes the story isn't over and that the two have captured lightning in a bottle. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:
"We haven't seen the end of this feud yet. The fans want more of this. Mariah May and Tony Storm have grabbed lightning in a bottle."
Mariah May has become a top star in AEW, and there are plenty of avenues for her to pursue when she returns to the ring. Whether she tangles with Toni Storm or Mercedes Mone, fans will most certainly welcome her back to television.