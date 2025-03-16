Toni Storm and Mariah May's feud is NOT over yet in AEW, believes wrestling expert (Exclusive)

One of the best storylines in recent AEW history is the feud between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May. At Revolution 2025, their match stole the show as the New Zealand-Australian native retained her title.

The AEW Women's World Championship match at Revolution 2025 was so well-received that, according to many fans, it should have been the main event. It remains to be seen what the future holds for both women. However, according to legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, this feud is not over yet.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter praised the two women and said that AEW is fortunate to have them in their company:

"We haven't seen the end of this feud yet. The fans want more of this. Mariah May and Tony Storm have grabbed lightning in a bottle," [From 03:26 to 03:38]

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm delivered a memorable promo on the latest episode of Dynamite

On last week's Dynamite, The Timeless one delivered a fascinating promo where she reflected on her recent feud with Mariah May. Furthermore, he said that she is now waiting for her next challenger, but has no intention of dropping the Women's World Championship.

"This past Sunday at Revolution, it was my Hollywood ending and a chunk of my heart will be gone forever. But when I look at my title, it is well worth it. And now it is time for a new beginning. This is the most talented locker room in all of professional wrestling. But we have so many World champions. When you fight with me, it’s like visiting the zoo. Because I bleed like a pig, and I will eat you like a lion. I promise you’ll never hear me meow. It will be messy, and it will be sweaty, but it will always be timeless!" said Storm. [H/T: AEW's official website]

Toni Storm is on her fourth World Title reign. She signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

