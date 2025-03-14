WWE Hall of Famer gets honest about Toni Storm and Mariah May’s bloody AEW Revolution clash

AEW Revolution saw one of the most brutal women's matches of all time. Toni Storm and Mariah May had a bloodbath at the pay-per-view during their third encounter. Their first two matches were well-received by both fans and veterans. However, their story concluded in one of the most violent ways possible.

The contest was titled The Hollywood Ending, and both women pulled out all the stops to end their rivalry in the most unforgettable way possible. The AEW Women's World Champion and Mariah May used all the weapons in sight and the duo was drenched in blood. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked highly of the bout.

On Busted Open Radio, Ray said that the match surpassed everyone's expectations and commended Mariah May and Toni Storm for putting their bodies on the line.

“I just want to say Mariah May, Toni Storm, bravo ladies. Bravo to the both of you, that was an incredible effort. It was fun to watch, it was above and beyond probably what people expected, your willingness to go out there and put your bodies on the line for the entertainment of the fans," Ray said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Toni Storm reveals the number of injuries she received at AEW Revolution

The reigning AEW Women's World Champion appeared on the latest edition of Dynamite despite being involved in one of the most hardcore matches the promotion has ever had.

During her promo, Toni listed the injuries she sustained during her match against The Fighting Princess.

"With stitches in my lip. staples in my head and glass in my a**e, I stand before you to tell you that this tramp is still the champ," she said.

In the end, Megan Bayne attacked the Timeless star and challenged her for the AEW Women's World Championship.

