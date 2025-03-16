Brock Lesnar's move destroys TWO major AEW stars on Collision

A major AEW star has seemingly paid homage to Brock Lesnar by using her version of his move to take out two major names on the roster. The stars she took out were former world champions.

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Thunder Rosa was in a backstage interview with Lexy Nair as she addressed her upcoming match with Megan Bayne. Suddenly, The Megasus appeared out of nowhere and blindsided her. Their match later in the night ended up pushing through.

The Greek Goddess took advantage of her banged-up opponent and dominated the match. Despite some flashes of offense from Thunder Rosa, Bayne put this match away, starting with a Fate's Descent on the entrance ramp, her version of the F5.

La Mera Mera crawled back into the ring, beating the ten count, but took another finisher, which was enough to put her away for the three count. Post-match, Megan Bayne was still not satisfied as she continued her assault until Toni Storm interrupted her.

She didn’t shy away from the fight and got into it with the AEW Women’s World Champion. To everyone’s surprise, it was Bayne who stood out on top as she picked up Storm and planted her with her finisher.

Kris Statlander also came out and did not get into it with her. She came to check on both Toni and Rosa.

