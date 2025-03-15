Carmella wasn't brought back to WWE for one simple reason, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Carmella has been in the headlines recently after she was critical of WWE over how her exit was handled. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter thinks she made a mistake by being so public about it, and said that she was likely not brought back for one simple reason.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis addressed the Carmella interview that happened recently, where she slammed WWE for simply ghosting her and allowing her contract to expire.

Bill Apter said that WWE is a company, and the reason she wasn't brought back was simply that there were no plans for her. Apter was somewhat critical of Carmella's outspoken nature and believes that it might be detrimental if she wants to return in the future:

"I think WWE is a company. If the company doesn't have a plan for you right now, you can take it personally if you want to. But they probably have nothing for her at this point, and to say something bad about the company may make them say, 'Well, we don't want her back.'" (From 05:57 to 06:24)

Carmella revealed she was originally supposed to return as a manager last year

The Princess of Staten Island may not have been active, but she made an effort to pitch a story and role that would justify her being on WWE's payroll, but she never heard anything back.

On the Barely Famous podcast, Carmella revealed that she made a pitch to become a manager for a top team as she had nerve damage and wasn't medically cleared to wrestle:

"The kicker is, I offered to go back to work last summer. I was maybe eight months postpartum and I reached out to the head of everything and I was like -- I wasn't sure he knew I had nerve damage, but I laid everything out for him and I was like, 'I can't wrestle, but I'd love to contribute any way that I can. Here is my pitch.' I had an idea of working with this tag team and being a manager. Carmella is a huge personality and I love talking on the microphone, so let me help another team out." [H/T: Fightful]

However, creative and WWE allegedly ended up ghosting her, and it was in the middle of July - which means the company was on The Road to SummerSlam 2024.

