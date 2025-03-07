Carmella was supposed to return to work with huge team; she was then ghosted 

Carmella's contract with WWE ended recently, and the star has now revealed the reality of her situation. She shocked fans by revealing she was supposed to return but was ghosted.

She spoke to Kail Lowry on the Barely Famous podcast about how her time with WWE came to an end. Carmella said that she offered to return to WWE and help out a tag team as their manager. She said she could contribute on the mic even if she could not wrestle.

"The kicker is, I offered to go back to work last summer. I was maybe eight months postpartum and I reached out to the head of everything and I was like -- I wasn't sure he knew I had nerve damage, but I laid everything out for him and I was like, 'I can't wrestle, but I'd love to contribute any way that I can. Here is my pitch.' I had an idea of working with this tag team and being a manager. Carmella is a huge personality and I love talking on the microphone, so let me help another team out." [H/T Fightful]

Carmella said that the head of the creative department contacted her while she was at her neurologist's office. They obtained medical clearance so she could travel but not wrestle. However, the company then ghosted her.

"He loved the idea, he put me in touch with the head of creative. 'Let's get it going. I can't wait to see you,' was what he told me, point blank. I was in touch with creative, they got medical clearance from my personal doctor who said I could travel but not wrestle. Then, radio silence. I didn't hear from anyone. That was the end of July, I was in the middle of collaborating with them on this... Ghosted. Completely ghosted." [H/T Fightful]

Triple H is WWE's head of creative. However, Carmella does not mention him by name when discussing who she spoke to. While it's expected that she's talking about him, she has not singled him out.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the star.

