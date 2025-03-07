Carmella breaks silence on WWE shocking her by not renewing her contract

Carmella is no longer with WWE, but the reason for her departure and the non-renewal of her contract was unclear. Now, the star has shed some light on what happened and why.

The star appeared on Kail Lowry's Barely Famous podcast, where she discussed leaving WWE and everything else that has happened. Carmella revealed that their contract with WWE is usually paused when someone is pregnant or injured. Then, when they are back, whatever time they spent away is tacked on to the end of their contracts.

She said she was under the impression that the same thing had happened to her, but that was not the case. The contract was paused for only seven weeks after she had her son, after which it was reinstated. The star said that she was never told that it was reinstated.

"My contract was paused for seven weeks after I had my son and then reinstated. I didn't know. Nobody told me that I only had seven weeks off after my son and that they were going to reinstate it. I basically had a year left on my contract when I got pregnant. When it was reinstated, January 1, 2024, they just picked that date and that's the date that it got reinstated, January to the following February, which is where we're at now, it's expired, and that's that."

Unfortunately, due to nerve damage on her foot, Carmella was away longer than many others. She did not know that her contract had been reinstated, so she did not worry about it. They had sent the former women's champion a letter giving her a set period off but telling her that the dates would all change once she returned. She thought they were placeholders, so she was left shocked.

"Every woman is so different. Some girls have been out for six months postpartum. Some 14 months, five months, eight months, everyone's recovery is different. It's not like you can put an exact timeline on when you'll return. I was completely shocked they had only given me seven weeks and then reinstated my contract but didn't tell me. I didn't go back to work. Even if I was completely healthy and didn't have nerve damage in my foot, there was no way I was returning seven weeks postpartum." [H/T Fightful]

Now, Carmella is no longer with the company. Fans are waiting to see what she does next.

