Carmella makes bold accusations against WWE after her departure

Carmella finally opened up about her sudden departure from WWE. She also leveled heavy accusations at the management. The Princess of Staten Island ended her 12-year stint with WWE after the company didn't renew her contract last month.

Ad

The 37-year-old superstar was out of action for almost two years due to maternity leave. Subsequently, she had been dealing with some health complications post-partum, which prevented her from getting back in the ring.

Earlier today, KILLR Podcast Network shared a preview of Carmella's latest interview on the Barely Famous Podcast, where she discussed her WWE exit.

Leah Van Dale revealed that she wasn't out of action by choice and described her departure as "sh***y." She said the company 'completely ghosted' her during her absence.

Ad

Trending

"No. (On if she was out of WWE by choice). That’s the whole point, to get people talking and to be bold in your face. Let’s talk about it. Let’s have the conversations that women aren’t having. Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I had a baby? It just feels like a sh***y way to end a 12-career with the company, like this is how it ended. [Corey Graves] He still has a job. We had a kid, and he has a job, but I don’t. I mean, I guess fast forward until a few weeks ago and I got a call saying that my contract was up in ten days. [Everyone] ghosted. Completely ghosted. What if this is the end of my career? What am I doing with my life, what do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else?”

Ad

Carmella went on to accuse WWE of punishing her because of having a child.

“I feel like I’m being punished because I had a baby. Why would you wanna be somewhere that doesn’t want you? I wish more for women in general and moms and especially athletes. I feel like you shouldn’t have to choose one. Why can’t you have both?"

Ad

Ad

What's next for Carmella after WWE exit?

Carmella appears to have struck a big new deal.

Tom Unger recently announced on his Facebook page that the former SmackDown Women's Champion has signed with Big Events NY as an exclusive client.

"🔥💪YES!!!!! BIGEVENTNY is thrilled to announce our newest Exclusive Client: Leah Van Dale AKA Carmella!. We are very excited to add her to our exclusive family! #BIGEVENTGETSBIGGER. For autograph signings & appearances email: [email protected]," he wrote.

Ad

Check out his post below:

Ad

The Princess of Staten Island will look to continue her outside ventures in a non-wrestling capacity.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.