Carmella signs major new deal following WWE departure

Carmella signed a massive new deal following her departure from WWE. The veteran was absent for almost two years before her time in the company came to an end last month.

The Princess of Staten Island is married to NXT commentator Corey Graves, and the couple welcomed a son to their family in 2023. She was battling drop foot syndrome following her pregnancy, and didn't get the opportunity to return to WWE television before her recent exit from the company.

It has been announced that the former champion has signed with Big Events NY as an exclusive client. Big Event NY owner Tom Unger made the announcement on Facebook and you can check out the post by clicking here.

"🔥💪YES!!!!! BIGEVENTNY is thrilled to announce our newest Exclusive Client: Leah Van Dale AKA Carmella!. We are very excited to add her to our exclusive family! #BIGEVENTGETSBIGGER. For autograph signings & appearances email: [email protected]," he wrote.

The 37-year-old's last match on WWE RAW took place on March 6, 2023, where she was defeated by Bianca Belair. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last night and will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Carmella breaks silence after WWE departure

Former WWE Superstar Carmella recently commented on her surprising departure from the Stamford-based company.

The veteran took to her X (fka Twitter) account to thank everyone for their support and noted that she had seen everyone's messages following the news. While she did not get into the details of her exit, she promised to do that soon in a podcast. The inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner added that she was grateful for the fans, and that she was blessed.

“Some news broke last week and I just wanted to let you know that I’ve seen all of your texts and tweets and messages and DMs, and like, oh my god, you guys are just the best, and I’m so grateful for you and everything that you’ve been saying about Carmella and my career, and I’m so blessed. So thank you," she said

You can check out the video below:

The former SmackDown Women's Champion accomplished a lot during her time in the company. It will be fascinating to see if she gets the chance to return to the promotion in the future.

