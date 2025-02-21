Unfortunate update on Carmella's WWE contract - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update on Carmella's WWE contract. The Princess of Staten Island has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6, 2023, episode of RAW.

According to a new update from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select and Masked J of PWN, the former Women's Tag Team Champion's contract with the promotion has expired. The veteran is technically no longer with the company and has noted that she has been battling drop foot following her pregnancy. Carmella and her real-life husband Corey Graves welcomed a son to their family in November 2023.

The WWE commentator was recently sent back down to NXT, resulting in Graves going on a social media rant and claiming that he was told he was not famous enough to do his job on the main roster before deleting his tweets. Michael Cole was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and suggested that the 40-year-old's comments were a shoot.

Carmella shares health update amid WWE absence

Carmella recently shared an update about her health during her hiatus from the company.

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram story recently and discussed the issues she had been dealing with after giving birth to her child. The 2017 Women's Money in the Bank winner added that she has been trying to treat her case of drop foot and has been dealing with it for a while. You can check out her message in the post below.

"EMGs, MRIs, Spine Specialists, Neurologists, Physical Therapy. Just a few of the things I've been up to lately trying to get this foot better. No one prepares you for the injuries you can sustain while giving birth. No one talks about it. But here I am, living it 14 months later," she wrote.

The popular star is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and also captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Zelina Vega in 2021. Vega used to be a member of the Latino World Order on WWE RAW but was recently transferred to SmackDown. Only time will tell what the future holds for Carmella in the professional wrestling business.

