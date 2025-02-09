Carmella provides important health update amid WWE absence

The women's division in WWE has come a long way. From main-eventing Monday Night RAW to main-eventing WrestleMania, the women in WWE have done it all. One of the more important figures in the women's division in WWE and the first Ms. Money in the Bank, Carmella recently provided an update on her health.

The fabulous former SmackDown Women's Champion posted an update about her health on her Instagram story. She mentioned the different things that women may have to deal with while giving birth. Carmella also mentioned how she's living through all the injuries even 14 months after giving birth.

"EMGs, MRIs, Spine Specialists, Neurologists, Physical Therapy. Just a few of the things I've been upto lately trying to get this foot better. No one prepares you for the injuries you can sustain while giving birth. No one talks about it. But here I am, living it 14 months later," wrote Carmella.

Trending

Expand Tweet

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Carmella seems to be recovering from her post-partum complications. Fans have been missing her on WWE TV for a long time. It would be great to see her come back to the squared circle again soon.

Michin sends a heartfelt message to Isla Dawn

WWE recently released many stars, including names like Authors of Pain, Blair Davenport, Sonya Deville, and Isla Dawn. Following her release, former Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn received many wishes from her colleagues like Lyra Valkyria and Michin.

The 35-year-old star took to X to send Dawn a heartfelt message. She posted a picture of herself with Dawn and wrote on X:

"I'll simp for you always."

Expand Tweet

This act from Michin garnered a lot of praise online among the WWE Universe. Along with Michin, the fans also wished Isla the best for her future. The wrestling community has shown mixed reactions to these new WWE releases. However, it will be great to see a new chapter unfold in the careers of these stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback