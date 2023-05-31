WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves reveal the gender of their first baby

Carmella and Corey Graves are one of the most popular WWE couples in recent times. The two have also acknowledged their relationship on live television after WrestleMania 38. Today, Carmella and Graves revealed that the two are expecting a boy.

Earlier this year, Carmella went on a hiatus before she was scheduled to team up with Chelsea Green on Monday Night RAW. During her hiatus, Mella revealed that she is expecting her first child with Corey Graves after she suffered a miscarriage last September.

The two stars are ecstatic to welcome their child, and the duo appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to make an unexpected announcement. During the show, the two stars revealed that their first child will be a boy. Check it out:

"CONGRATS to @CarmellaWWE & @WWEGraves Who just revealed that they are expecting a little boy on The #TamronHallShow !! Congrats We are SO Happy for you both 💙💙"

Mella is due in November 2023, and it will be interesting to see when she returns to in-ring competition, as The Princess of Staten Island previously expressed that she is open to returning to the company after delivering her first child.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to the Mella and Graves.

