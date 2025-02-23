WWE officially confirms 6-time champion has been let go by the company

A six-time WWE champion has quietly left the company amid a long TV hiatus. WWE has made Carmella's rumored departure official on its website.

A few days ago, rumors were floating that The Princess of Staten Island's contract with the Stamford-based promotion had expired. The 37-year-old superstar took maternity leave in March 2023 and has not been seen on TV due to health issues.

Carmella revealed that she has been dealing with a drop foot, a condition caused by nerve damage, which she suffered during the delivery of her first child. As a result, she seemingly hasn't been medically cleared to step back inside the squared circle.

Mella subtly confirmed her exit when she changed the username of her social media account and removed WWE mentions. Earlier today, she was moved to the alumni section on the official website, which confirms she's no longer with the Stamford-based promotion.

Carmella had a nearly 12-year journey with the sports entertainment juggernaut. During this run, she captured the 24/7 Championship four times, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Title with Zelina Vega.

With Corey Graves still in the company, it will be interesting to see if his wife will return when she's medically cleared to compete in the future.

