Former SmackDown Women's Champion suddenly confirms WWE departure

We are only a few months into 2025, and WWE has already let go of more than a dozen superstars. After a recent release spree a few weeks ago, another departure has now been confirmed.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion. She has now confirmed the news via an interesting change on her social media handle.

The Princess of Staten Island hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since going on maternity leave in 2023. Her last televised match occurred on the March 6, 2023, edition of RAW, where she lost to Bianca Belair in a singles bout.

Amidst her hiatus, Carmella suffered a bump in the road. She reportedly sustained nerve damage in her foot during childbirth and has been recuperating from it ever since.

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and Masked J of PWN learned that Carmella's contract with WWE had expired. There's no word on whether Triple H would offer her a new deal if or when she is medically cleared to step inside the squared circle.

In the wake of these rumors, Carmella changed her social media username as she is now going by her real name - Leah Van Dale. This usually happens after a wrestler leaves WWE or any pro wrestling company, for that matter.

This ended The Princess of Staten Island's nearly 12-year WWE stint, which saw her rack up almost every women's title there was to offer. As for her husband, Corey Graves, he continues to be a part of the announce team, now on NXT.

