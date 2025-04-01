  • home icon
Rumor killer on former AEW Women's World Champion jumping to WWE

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Apr 01, 2025 22:14 GMT
The AEW Women
The AEW Women's World Championship

AEW's women's division is a hot ticket at the moment, but many have been wondering about the absence of one of the company's top stars. Amid rumors of a move to WWE, a new report has shed some light on Mariah May's status.

Mariah May lost the AEW Women's World Championship to her mentor, Toni Storm, at Grand Slam Australia in February. She then clashed with Storm again in a brutal and bloody "Hollywood Ending" at Revolution 2025, which she also lost.

A recent report has indicated that The Glamour's AEW contract is set to expire this summer, and rumors have ramped up that WWE is planning to lure in the talented 26-year-old. However, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has debunked at least one aspect of the speculation. On a recent Fightful Select podcast, he claimed that the rumors of May being on WWE's "internal incoming list" aren't true:

also-read-trending Trending
"As I look through there, I’ll be transparent. There were so many people that were like, 'Oh, well she’s going to WWE..' And when I hit up WWE—specifically people in there—there were things thrown around like 'internal incoming list,' since she’s on it. That isn’t true. That is not a thing that exists. It’s not real." [H/T Ringside News]
youtube-cover

Sapp noted that Mariah May could still end up in WWE and that her contract is actually up this year, but whether she re-signs or not remains to be seen.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
