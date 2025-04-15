Former AEW champion likely to join WWE upon contract expiry [Reports]

A top AEW star has not been seen on television since suffering a huge defeat. Now, there have been reports that she is likely to head to WWE after her current deal with the company expires.

Ad

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May has not been seen on TV since her high-profile Hollywood Ending Match against Toni Storm at Revolution, where she failed to dethrone The Timeless Superstar.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed The Glamour's contract situation. Meltzer claimed that people in WWE were aware of May's desire to join the global juggernaut. Furthermore, the veteran journalist added that while he wasn't completely sure, ''everyone'' believed that her current contract would likely expire this summer.

Ad

Trending

"I know from people in WWE… they know she wants to go there. I don't know when her contract is up; everyone seems to think it's this summer," Meltzer said.

Bryan Alvarez agreed that he had heard the same timeline regarding Mariah May's contract situation. Moreover, he also added that All Elite Wrestling was under the impression that she was set to leave the company to head to WWE.

Ad

"I was given the impression it's a two-year deal that she signed originally, so you can do the math. I have heard the same thing. At least in AEW, there's a belief she's heading to WWE," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mariah May's recent cryptic message might have hinted at her departure from AEW

Mariah May's highly acclaimed feud with Toni Storm made her a top rising star in the wrestling world. She became the AEW Women's World Champion at All In: London last year and delivered some stellar showdowns, including matches against Storm.

While she has been off television since the Revolution event, The Woman From Hell fueled the rumors of her leaving All Elite Wrestling with a recent cryptic post on her Instagram stories.

Ad

"You can't make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you're supposed to be," she wrote.

Given May's recent cryptic message and the fact that her contract is reportedly coming to an end, it will be interesting to see if she makes her grand WWE debut in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More