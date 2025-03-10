Toni Storm vs. Mariah May takes dark turn on AEW Revolution; who survived?

Toni Storm and Mariah May went to war in their Hollywood Ending match tonight on AEW Revolution. The match went darker than expected, with both women going to extreme lengths to beat the other.

Their match tonight was the third installment in their long-term feud. Both women came into the match with one win apiece. The Timeless One won their last encounter at Grand Slam: Australia, winning back her AEW Women's World Championship.

The Hollywood Ending match is a Falls Count Anywhere bout. This type of match has all rules thrown out the window, with no disqualifications and no countouts. The match began right out of the gate, with Mariah May jumping Toni Storm as she was still making her entrance.

The high-intensity action continued throughout the bout as both women used everything they could find to take each other out. They went as far as giving one another crimson masks, as the entire ring was stained in their blood. Both women went on to use broken glass, tables, steel chairs, and even a taser.

The match ended where it started, right on the entrance ramp, with Toni Storm this time being the one with the shoe in hand, striking Mariah with its heel. She then put her rival through the table with a Storm Zero and pinned her on the ramp for the win.

