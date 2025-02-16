Congratulations to AEW star Toni Storm

'Timeless' Toni Storm has hit a major milestone in AEW, something no other woman on the roster has achieved. She has now taken the top spot in the number of Women's World Title reigns in the company's history.

Tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, she faced Mariah May for the Women's World Championship. This was a rematch from their encounter at All In back in August. Last time, the match took place in The Glamour's home country, but this time, Toni Storm was competing in front of her home crowd as the Australian fans welcomed her back.

This was a high-intensity contest, as the grudge between these two women has reached levels unseen in recent history among any of those in the women's division. Both women exchanged momentum throughout the match.

Toni was able to connect with two Storm Zeroes, but that still didn't get the job done. The same applies to Mariah; despite landing her Mayday finisher multiple times, it still wasn't enough.

Eventually, Toni Storm was able to sneak in a roll-up pin to give her the win, finally ending Mariah May's 174-day reign as the AEW Women's World Champion.

This will be her fourth time holding the title, the most in AEW history. The only other woman with multiple title reigns is Hikaru Shida, who has three.

