  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Congratulations to AEW star Toni Storm

Congratulations to AEW star Toni Storm

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 16, 2025 06:13 GMT
Toni Storm is one of the top stars in the AEW women
Toni Storm is one of the top stars in the AEW women's division [photo: AEW Official Website]

'Timeless' Toni Storm has hit a major milestone in AEW, something no other woman on the roster has achieved. She has now taken the top spot in the number of Women's World Title reigns in the company's history.

Ad

Tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, she faced Mariah May for the Women's World Championship. This was a rematch from their encounter at All In back in August. Last time, the match took place in The Glamour's home country, but this time, Toni Storm was competing in front of her home crowd as the Australian fans welcomed her back.

This was a high-intensity contest, as the grudge between these two women has reached levels unseen in recent history among any of those in the women's division. Both women exchanged momentum throughout the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Toni was able to connect with two Storm Zeroes, but that still didn't get the job done. The same applies to Mariah; despite landing her Mayday finisher multiple times, it still wasn't enough.

Eventually, Toni Storm was able to sneak in a roll-up pin to give her the win, finally ending Mariah May's 174-day reign as the AEW Women's World Champion.

This will be her fourth time holding the title, the most in AEW history. The only other woman with multiple title reigns is Hikaru Shida, who has three.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी