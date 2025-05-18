Huge update on Darby Allin amid AEW absence [Reports]

The latest report provided a massive update on the former TNT Champion, Darby Allin, regarding his absence from AEW. The star has not appeared on TV for nearly five months now.

Darby Allin has been one of the prominent stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster since the promotion's inception in 2019. Darby last appeared on TV during the December 22 episode of Dynamite, where his Continental Classic match against Ricochet ended in a draw. Allin announced that he would be climbing Mount Everest during his absence.

The latest report from Fightful Select provided an update on Darby’s status amid his absence from TV. The report stated that Darby was expected to return in the spring when asked about it in January. Furthermore, after recently inquiring about when Allin would be back, Fightful was told that he would return for the Owen Hart tournament and appear at Double or Nothing 2025.

However, the report noted that they haven't heard about Darby's comeback since then. The former TNT Champion couldn't make it for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, as a typical Mount Everest climb takes between six to ten weeks, according to the report.

Darby Allin made history amid his absence from AEW

While fans are missing him on AEW TV, Darby Allin seems to be living his dream outside of wrestling. Darby has mentioned climbing Everest as his dream for the past few years, and he seems to be finally achieving this goal this year.

Recently, Darby shared a clip from Mount Everest in which he did a kickflip on his skateboard. Allin also mentioned how he set a world record by performing the kickflip at over 20000 feet:

"🚨highest elevation kickflip world record on Mount Everest 🚨 20958 feet!" Darby wrote.

While it's great to see Darby living his dream, many fans can't wait for his return to AEW TV. Fans will have to wait and see when he will be back after climbing Mount Everest.

