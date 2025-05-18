Congratulations to AEW star Darby Allin

Darby Allin has achieved a fair bit during his time in AEW. He has now reached another massive milestone.

Last year, the AEW star wanted to add another feather to his cap by climbing Mount Everest. However, an unfortunate injury days before his excursion derailed his plans. However, he never gave up on his goal. After competing on the December 22 episode of Dynamite, Allin announced that he was going to revisit his Everest venture.

During his climb up to Mount Everest, he performed a skateboard kickflip at 20,958 feet, creating a record for the highest elevation kickflip. According to an Everest-sanctioned website dedicated to tracking the journey of climbers, Allin's team completed the Everest climb at 8:50 AM local time on May 18, and the team has now begun their descent.

Darby Allin is often considered one of the pillars of AEW. He has been with the promotion since the company's inception in 2019 and has grown to become one of the most popular stars on the roster.

One of the things that fans have loved about him throughout the years is his daredevil persona. He has proven multiple times that he isn't afraid of taking risks in the ring. Whether it's diving off a ladder through a sheet of glass or getting thrown around like a rag doll, Allin has risked it all for the sake of his fans.

We wish Darby Allin and his team a safe descent from Mount Everest and hope to see him back in the ring soon.

