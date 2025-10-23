Tony Khan has been doing an incredible job in building new stars for All Elite Wrestling over the years. In the past few years, AEW has built stars like MJF, Swerve Strickland, and Toni Storm as some of the biggest stars in pro-wrestling today. But there are some names that Khan has failed to work with and has seemingly given up on them.

Ad

These stars had the potential, and Tony Khan tried to do something with their characters. However, due to creative imbalance and other unfortunate circumstances, these names got lost in the shuffle of the deep AEW roster. However, some of these stars have the potential to make a big name for themselves in WWE if they switch ship down the line.

Therefore, in this article, let's discuss 3 AEW stars Tony Khan has given up on who could shine in WWE:

Ad

Trending

#3. Private Party

Private Party has been absent from AEW since losing its AEW World Tag Team Titles to Hurt Syndicate in January this year. The popular duo has been absent from the action since then. But over the years, fans have given them immense popularity, and have anticipated their push. However, due to a lack of consistent booking and stretches of inactivity, Quen and Zay have lost the momentum in AEW.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Therefore, many believe that Tony Khan has seemingly given up on Private Party. However, Quen and Zay are considered to be one of the best tag teams in recent years. They can be a great addition to the WWE tag team division, which currently lacks a young team to carry the tag division in the future. Quen and Zay can work pretty well with the likes of Street Profits and The New Day if they move to WWE down the line.

Ad

#2. Tony Khan has given up on Keith Lee

Ad

Keith Lee made his AEW debut with a bang. However, after a few months of being featured on AEW TV, Lee lost his place in the division. Due to subsequent injuries and a lack of meaningful storylines, the former NXT Champion had to stay out of the spotlight. He has been missing from the company since the December 23, 2023, edition of AEW Collision with no update about a return.

However, Keith Lee was a big name when he was in WWE. While his main roster run was pretty decent, he was a top star in NXT under Triple H's regime. Now that The Game is at the helm of creative for the main roster, The Limitless One has the potential to become one of the top stars for WWE, something that fans wanted him to achieve when he was on NXT.

Ad

#1. Danhausen

Danhausen made his AEW debut in 2022. Initially, he worked with Orange Cassidy on-screen and came out as a pretty entertaining character. His unique 'very evil, very nice' character made an impact on the fans and quickly became a fan favorite. However, due to a lack of creative direction, the 35-year-old was absent from AEW TV for a huge amount of time in his career.

It sparked criticism among the fans that Tony Khan has potentially given up on Danhausen. There are rumors that he could join WWE down the line. His character could work really well in the new regime of the Stamford-based promotion that focuses on making mainstream appeal to the world. His unique appearance and persona could make him a comedic relief for the fans in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences