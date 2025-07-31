Major AEW star strongly rumored to join WWE suddenly drops cryptic post during Dynamite

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Published Jul 31, 2025 00:46 GMT
AEW & WWE have been top rivals since 2019 (Image via AEW & WWE's X)

WWE has been on a spree of signing AEW talents right upon their free agency this year. One of those names, who is strongly rumored to jump ship, sent out a cryptic message as this week's Dynamite was on the air.

The popular star from All Elite Wrestling mentioned is Danhausen. He rose to prominence with his face-painted, captivating look and hilarious antics, which were witnessed across his various appearances. Moreover, Danhausen is also known for his hilarious exchanges with top stars on social media.

Despite that, Mr Very Nice Very Evil has not appeared on AEW television since the Worlds Collide event in 2023. Amid his prolonged absence, a report suggested that WWE is very much interested in signing Danhausen to its roster.

As rumors continue to swirl about his status, Danhausen decided to stir up the conversation at the perfect time. He took to his X to drop a photo donning a different face paint and ring gear with a cryptic caption.

"The beginning."

Danhausen mentioning that it was the beginning fueled the rumors of him joining WWE. However, he dropped the post amid AEW Dynamite's broadcast, which has still made his next move in professional wrestling unpredictable, so it will be interesting to see this mystery unfold.

Edited by Angana Roy
