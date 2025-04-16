3 AEW stars Tony Khan must immediately bring back amid rumors of Mariah May joining WWE

AEW may lose another top star in the coming months. As per recent reports, Mariah May is likely to move on from the Jacksonville-based promotion after her deal expires this summer.

The Woman from Hell is likely to head to WWE, which has been a dream destination for her for a very long time. If The Glamour decides to part ways with AEW, it will serve as a huge blow to the Tony Khan-led company.

The promotion has released a number of popular stars in the past few months. Stars such as Ricky Saints, Malakai Black, Miro, and Rey Fenix are no longer on the AEW roster.

The potential departure of The Fighting Princess will leave a void on the All Elite Wrestling roster. Khan cannot afford to lose any more valuable stars. Hence, he must recall some specific talents who may be looking to leave. In this article, let's look at the three stars All Elite Wrestling must bring back on television if Mariah May leaves:

#3. Danhausen could return to All Elite Wrestling

Danhausen has not been seen in AEW since December 2023. The Very Nice Very Evil star has been active on the independent circuit, but he has yet to be recalled by Tony Khan.

In the past two years, All Elite Wrestling has drastically shifted toward being a more wrestling-centric product. While it has triggered the rise of high-quality in-ring performers like Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, wrestlers with uncommon gimmicks like Danhausen have been sidelined to some extent.

Danhausen could bring some much-needed variety to AEW's current product. While he may not get many title opportunities, the spooky star can easily become a mainstay on the promotion's weekly programming. The Very Nice Very Evil star could establish a similar presence to R-Truth in WWE.

While his comedic gimmick may have certain limitations, Tony Khan could unlock new opportunities for the 34-year-old by turning him heel. Danhausen has a knack for captivating the audience with his onscreen presence. Tony could create a new star by capitalizing on Danhausen's potential in several varying ways.

#2. Wardlow could be brought back by Tony Khan

Wardlow has been away from All Elite Wrestling since March 2024. The monstrous star was last seen on television at Dynamite: Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

Mr. Mayhem was one of the hottest commodities in All Elite Wrestling in 2022. However, the former TNT Champion has lost his steam in the past two years.

With Jeff Cobb reportedly heading to WWE, Tony Khan cannot afford to lose the services of Mr. Mayhem. MJF's former bodyguard was once touted as a future world champion, and he could regain that position if given a consistent push.

Wardlow has been booked poorly by Tony Khan in the last two years. After being mishandled by the AEW President for a long time, the 37-year-old would be tempted to jump ship to WWE at the end of his deal.

Tony could avoid losing another valuable asset to Triple H by bringing Wardlow back on television. He could pick things up from where he left off by going after the reigning TNT Champion and his former leader, Adam Cole.

#1. Britt Baker could reclaim her spot in the AEW women's division

Britt Baker was once the face of the AEW women's division. The D.M.D. played a key role in shaping the division during the initial years of All Elite Wrestling.

However, The Doctor has fallen down the ranks on the AEW roster in the past few years. Talents such as Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and Mariah May have replaced the former Women's World Champion at the top.

Britt Baker's recurring injury struggles and her frequent backstage tussles have certainly played a role in her not being in the main event scene. The D.M.D. has been absent from the squared circle since November 2024, and it is unclear when she will be seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion again.

With Mariah May reportedly departing All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan desperately needs an established star to fill in the void that will be left by The Woman from Hell. He could set aside his alleged differences with Britt Baker and bring back The Doctor to replace Mariah May.

The 33-year-old star could hit a reset button on her career. Tony Khan could bring back the Pittsburgh native and immediately make her a contender for the AEW Women's World Championship.

While she is unlikely to capture the prestigious title immediately after her return, Baker can start afresh in the promotion by having a solid feud with Toni Storm.

