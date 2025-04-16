Current AEW star may be WWE-bound (Exclusive)

A current AEW star may be WWE-bound. The person is none other than Mariah May. There have been rumors about the former Women's World Champion jumping ship to Stamford.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter had a cheeky response to a fan question about Mariah May potentially showing up for the global juggernaut during or after WrestleMania 41 week.

"Yeah, we were just talking about that. So, is she coming to WWE? All I can say is Mariah May." [From 17:55 onwards]

The 26-year-old star recently dropped a major tease on X/Twitter amid all the speculations about her pro wrestling future. For those unaware, Mariah posted an old picture of her with the AEW Women's World Champion and a plaque from PWI calling her the Most Improved Wrestler of the Year.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez also discussed The Gamlour's contract situation, with Meltzer noting he doesn't know when her contract will be up.

"I know from people in WWE… they know she wants to go there. I don't know when her contract is up; everyone seems to think it's this summer," Meltzer said.

Fans will have to wait to see if Mariah May resigns with AEW or ends up the sports entertainment juggernaut somewhere down the line.

