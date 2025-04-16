  • home icon
  Mariah May drops major tease on future amid AEW uncertainty

Mariah May drops major tease on future amid AEW uncertainty

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 16, 2025 01:26 GMT
Mariah May is a former AEW Women
Mariah May is a former AEW Women's World Champion [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Mariah May has been the talk of the town as of late, as her future with AEW has been a big question mark. She has suddenly hinted at her next big move in the wrestling industry.

It was reported more than a month ago that The Glamour's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is set to expire in the summer. But there has been no confirmation regarding her next move. Several internal sources believe that she is likely to leave the company and go to WWE, as there is reportedly interest from both sides in that area. But nothing is set in stone just yet.

Fightful Select mentioned earlier today how Mariah May is building her leverage for negotiations, while AEW looks to push to re-sign her. But no decision will be made just yet as her contract expires a few months from now.

The 26-year-old took to X/Twitter to post a picture of herself a few months back when she was the AEW Women's World Champion, holding a plaque from Pro Wrestling Illustrated awarding her as the Most Improved Wrestler of the Year as voted by their readers. This may be a hint at her looking to stay with the company, seeing what she achieved in the time she's been with them.

Mariah May has been cryptic with her recent posts

Similar to how some free agents have done in the past, Mariah May has been cryptic with her posts lately, fueling the flames regarding discussions about her future.

She has not been seen since AEW Revolution, where she had her Hollywood Ending match with 'Timeless' Toni Storm. May is also not involved in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament despite being last year's winner.

In a recent Instagram story, she hinted at having to make a big decision, but with the mindset that any decision she makes would lead her to the right path. This may be a sign that she is open to making a bold career move.

"You can't make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you're supposed to be," her post read.
It remains to be seen how negotiations will go, as there are merits to whatever decision she will make. But, in the meantime, she is still All Elite and is currently on a break after a great run over the past year.

Edited by Harish Raj S
