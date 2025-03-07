3 AEW stars Tony Khan must push to the moon after Revolution 2025

AEW is set to put on one of its most hotly anticipated shows of the calendar year with Revolution 2025. Tony Khan has geared up some amazing matches between stars including MJF, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, and more.

Ad

We're sure quite a few of them will come out of the show with their stock raised in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, we think Tony Khan needs to turn his attention to some other stars and push them up the card following Revolution 2025 as well.

#3. Jay White could become a major star after AEW Revolution 2025

Jay White has been helping the Rated-R Superstar in his fight to dismantle Jon Moxley's Death Riders and put an end to the faction once and for all. We saw the Switchblade team up with him to take on Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a losing effort at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

He recently publicly voiced his support for Adam Copeland ahead of the latter's match against Moxley at Revolution 2025. However, something doesn't seem quite right about it, as fans have started speculating if the Switchblade has plans of turning on his ally.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We all know that Jay White plays a fantastic heel, and if he betrays Cope at Revolution, then Tony Khan needs to focus on him and push their eventual feud into the limelight.

#2. Big Bill

Fans have pointed at Chris Jericho's Learning Tree as one of his worst gimmicks and criticized him for harming younger stars. However, Jericho has certainly helped Big Bill become a dependable talent within the company after he was seen as a flop in his initial debut.

Ad

Fans have also started appreciating and applauding his work, especially in his current feud against Powerhouse Hobbs. The former WWE star has been aiding his stablemate Chris Jericho in their feud against Bandido. But, we think that Big Bill has put in enough work to be granted more time as a singles star.

It's high time for creative to start sowing some seeds of dissension in The Learning Tree and for him to step out of Jericho's shadow.

Ad

#1. Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs has been one of the most underrated stars within the AEW roster for some time now. The former TNT Champion has earned himself huge fanfare after putting in heroic match performances against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been begging for Tony Khan to give him the golden push and establish him as a main event star in AEW. This belief from the fans is going to take Powerhouse Hobbs far up the card and even though Tony Khan has been bracing his rise to the top, all of us are in agreement that he deserves the rocket strapped to him after Revolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback