3 AEW Stars Who Can't Beat WWE Legend Brock Lesnar in a Singles Match

Brock Lesnar is one of the fiercest competitors in the world of professional wrestling. He is known for his aggressive wrestling style that has the potential to knock out his opponents. In his illustrious career, he has defeated some of the biggest names in wrestling, like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

Ad

Many stars have tried, and many have failed to slay The Beast Incarnate. Several top AEW names have faced the legend inside the squared circle, yet not many have managed to get the job done. Meanwhile, there are a few AEW stars who, because of the overwhelming odds stacked against them, do not even stand a chance of defeating Lesnar.

Ad

Trending

Let's talk about three top AEW stars who cannot beat Brock Lesnar in a singles match:

#3. MJF

MJF is a former AEW World Champion and one of the most popular names associated with All Elite Wrestling. In the ring, he is known for his mind games and showmanship that put him in a league of his own. However, against The Beast Incarnate, cheap tactics have little to no effect, as in the past, Brock Lesnar has defeated legends like The Undertaker, who excel at playing mind games.

Ad

It leaves MJF with his wrestling abilities only. Standing at 1.91 m, Lesnar even has the size advantage against The Salt of The Earth. While Friedman carries the potential to give a tough fight to The Beast, the former Universal Champion's sheer strength and power would be enough to dominate Maxwell Jacob Friedman inside the squared circle.

#2. Darby Allin

Darby Allin has been a former TNT Champion in the company, making him one of the most popular names in AEW. He has a reputation among the fans for his enigmatic moves and risk-taking spots. However, his size and his wrestling style put him at a great disadvantage against Brock Lesnar. The Beast has made a career out of defeating high-flyers in the world of professional wrestling.

Ad

Stars like Rey Mysterio and Ricochet, who fall into the same category as Allin, have suffered similar unfortunate defeats in their careers. While Darby Allin is among the most resilient stars in AEW, Lesnar’s powerful offense offers few, if any, counters at all. His devastating moves would likely overwhelm Allin’s high-flying offense, making a Brock Lesnar victory the most likely outcome if the two were to collide.

#1. Even AEW's current top guy, Hangman Page, cannot beat Brock Lesnar in a singles match

Hangman Page is one of the most dominant and successful talents in AEW history. His hard-hitting wrestling style makes him a formidable challenge for anyone who steps into the ring with him. Throughout his career, he has defeated some of the biggest names in wrestling, like Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Page has the potential to push Brock Lesnar to his limits if he ever collides with The Beast in the ring.

However, Lesnar’s Suplex barrage and devastating F5s would likely be enough to overpower the AEW star. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy’s style relies on absorbing punishment and mounting a comeback, but The Beast is known for his fast-paced, high-impact matches, a clear disadvantage for Page. Therefore, if the two were to collide and the match remained short, Hangman’s chances of defeating Lesnar would be less.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE