4 Top AEW Stars Who Failed to Beat Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar has had an illustrious career in WWE. In over two decades, he has established himself as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The Beast has secured victories over legendary names such as The Undertaker, Triple H, and John Cena. While many have stepped into the ring to challenge him in singles competition, only a handful have managed to defeat him.
Many WWE stars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and even AJ Styles, have failed to defeat Lesnar at least once in their careers. The former Universal Champion’s intense, power-packed style and agility make him a truly lethal opponent inside the squared circle. Interestingly, several names who are now part of AEW also tried to conquer The Beast during their time in the Stamford-based company, but they fell short.
Let's take a look at the four top AEW stars who failed to beat Brock Lesnar in WWE:
Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!
#4. Ricochet
Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet faced Brock Lesnar in WWE years before making his AEW debut. The One and Only and The Beast went one-on-one at Super ShowDown 2020 for the WWE Championship. It was a challenge that Ricochet laid out following an incredible babyface run. The 36-year-old went into the match as an underdog, and Lesnar squashed him in under two minutes.
From the start of the match, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion dominated the proceedings with multiple German Suplexes, followed by devastating F5s. Ricochet barely got any offense in the match, leading to one of the shortest matches of his career. It proved to be the first and final encounter between the two men, easily one of the most underwhelming showings in the AEW star's career.
#3. Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar had a historic feud in WWE in 2017. The Samoan Submission Machine challenged The Beast Incarnate for the Universal Championship at that year's Great Balls of Fire Premium Live Event. In the lead-up to the match, Joe surprisingly dominated Lesnar, repeatedly locking him in the Coquina Clutch on RAW. However, The Beast once again reigned supreme against all odds in the eventual bout.
The former ROH World Champion kicked off the clash at a strong pace with multiple strikes and attacks. At one point, Joe came close to shocking the world by beating Brock Lesnar. However, in the closing sequence of the match, The Beast got away with the win after hitting an F5 to close out the bout that lasted just over six minutes. But despite a loss, this match became one of the highlights of Joe's WWE career.
#2. Jon Moxley
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley also tried his luck against Brock Lesnar during his days in WWE. The two stars went toe-to-toe in a No Holds Barred Street Fight at WrestleMania 32 in Texas. While fans had high expectations from this match, it was a one-sided battle, with The Beast dominating the majority of the bout.
From German Suplexes on steel chairs to kendo stick shots, Lesnar was a man on a mission to destroy the erstwhile Dean Ambrose. While the former Shield member tried to fight back, The Beast had a counter for everything. Due to their lack of chemistry, it became an infamous match for both stars' careers. However, it marked another dominant WrestleMania victory for Brock.
#1. Even "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson couldn't defeat Brock Lesnar
Pro wrestling legend and top AEW star Bryan Danielson clashed with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2018 in a Champion vs. Champion Match for the WWE and the Universal Championships. It was a match with no build-up, and many thought The Beast Incarnate would simply squash The American Dragon.
And that looked like the case for the first few minutes of the match, only for the legendary Bryan to pull off one of the most unexpected comebacks in pro wrestling history.
With his technical prowess, Danielson started dominating The Beast with multiple kicks and even a Running Knee. The highest point of the match was when The American Dragon clutched Lesnar into a 'YES! Lock,' and for a moment it looked like Lesnar might tap out.
However, following 18 minutes and 50 seconds of high-paced action, Brock caught Bryan in mid-air and delivered an F5 to pick up the win. It proved to be the only match between the two stars and is widely regarded as one of the best bouts of Brock Lesnar’s career to this day.