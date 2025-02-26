3 AEW stars who could dethrone Daniel Garcia as the TNT Champion 

Daniel Garcia is currently in his first reign as the AEW TNT Champion. The Red Death captured the prestigious title at Full Gear 2024 by dethroning Jack Perry.

Ad

Fans had high expectations for Garcia's title reign, but he has left a lot to be desired as a champion. The former member of the Jericho Appreciation Society has only defended his championship thrice since his epic victory, hurting his credibility to a great extent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 26-year-old star has been majorly active in the Trios division. It is a glaring sign that Tony Khan does not have any bigger plans for The Red Death's reign.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

In this article, let's look at three AEW stars who could dethrone Daniel Garcia as the TNT Champion:

#3. Wheeler Yuta would be eager to make Jon Moxley proud

Wheeler Yuta's importance has significantly risen since he joined The Death Riders. At AEW WrestleDream 2024, the former ROH Pure Champion turned his back on Bryan Danielson by brutally assaulting him.

Ad

Jon Moxley has always treated Yuta as his prodigy in All Elite Wrestling. The reigning AEW World Champion would want the 28-year-old star to step in and bring some more gold to the faction.

In an attempt to impress his leader, the Pennsylvania native could reignite his rivalry with Daniel Garcia. Interestingly, it was The Red Death who ended Wheeler Yuta's ROH Pure Championship reign in September 2022.

The reigning World Trios Champion might not have forgotten the humiliation he suffered at the hands of Garcia. Yuta could get his payback against Chris Jericho's former prodigy by taking the TNT Championship off him.

Ad

#2. Buddy Matthews should be rewarded with a title reign

Malakai Black is no longer in AEW. Following The Dutch Destroyer's exit, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart, and Brody King have formed their own faction called The Hounds of Hell.

Despite being an incredible in-ring performer, The Best Kept Secret never got a consistent push as a singles star in AEW. Now that he is no longer in the shadow of Black, Tony Khan must capitalize on the untapped potential of the Australian star.

Ad

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has proven several times that he can hang with the very best in the ring. Matthews is a total package, and he has the potential to become a reliable main-event talent in the future.

The 36-year-old star recently delivered a great performance against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Although Matthews could not capture the Continental Title, he could redeem himself by getting his hands on the TNT Championship.

Ad

Tony Khan could have Buddy Matthews going after Daniel Garcia in the coming weeks. The Best Kept Secret could decimate The Dragon Slayer in their eventual singles encounter to kickstart his reign as the new ruler of the mid-card division. After being stuck in the Trios division for years, winning the TNT Championship will be a well-earned moment for him.

#1. Kyle Fletcher could be a great AEW TNT Champion

Kyle Fletcher has been on a roll in the last few months. Since turning his back on Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream 2024, The ProtoStar has not looked back.

Ad

The Aussie Arrow had an incredible run in the Continental Classic 2024. He made it to the semi-finals of the tournament. In the past few months, Fletcher has scored victories over stars such as Daniel Garcia, Kazuchika Okada, Shelton Benjamin, and Will Ospreay.

The 26-year-old star is all set to lock horns with The Aerial Assassin in a Steel Cage Match at AEW Revolution 2025. A loss against his arch-nemesis will certainly hurt Kyle Fletcher's momentum to a certain extent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan can come up with a better plan for The ProtoStar if he ends up on the losing side at the upcoming pay-per-view. The AEW President could book him in a feud with Daniel Garcia, whom he defeated in the recently concluded Continental Classic.

The Dragon Slayer would be eager to redeem himself from his previous loss against Fletcher. The reigning TNT Champion could grant The Aussie Arrow a title shot, which could turn out to be a big mistake.

With the other members of The Don Callis Family in his corner, Fletcher could conquer The Red Death and capture his first singles title in the company. The ProtoStar could go on to have a long reign as a champion, proving why he is considered the future of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback