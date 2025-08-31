3 AEW Stars Who Have Been Involved in Backstage Fights

The professional wrestling industry is a very complex one. Whether a wrestler works for AEW, WWE, or any other promotion, there are a lot of moving parts that make the business work. All it takes is one misunderstanding for things to go sideways.

Ad

There have been several reports of behind-the-scenes altercations that have happened over the years. Hence, we will take a look at three AEW stars who were involved in backstage fights.

#3. Chris Jericho Was Involved in Two Major Backstage Fights Before He Signed with AEW

Before arriving in WWE, Chris Jericho was cutting his teeth in WCW alongside Goldberg. During this time, Jericho campaigned for a feud against Da Man and even called him out a few times when the Hall of Famer wasn't in the building. However, Goldberg refused to acknowledge Y2J as his equal, and the feud fell flat.

Ad

Trending

When Goldberg signed with WWE in 2003, Chris Jericho was a main eventer for the company. However, there was still some animosity between the two men from their time in WCW. In his book, Undisputed, Jericho mentioned that Da Man initiated physicality, but he was able to get the better of him by placing him in a front face lock till they were separated.

Surprisingly, this wasn't the only backstage altercation Chris Jericho has been in. Brock Lesnar faced off against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016. The match had to be stopped after Lesnar hit Orton with multiple stiff elbows, causing him to bleed. This shock finish caused many fans to speculate whether it was a work or a shoot.

Ad

Chris Jericho suspected that Brock Lesnar had gone into business for himself and confronted him backstage after the match. As tension rose, both men were about to come to blows when Vince McMahon stepped in and cleared the air that the finish was preplanned.

#2. Kenny Omega

During the post-show media scrum for AEW All Out 2022, CM Punk addressed the media and didn't hesitate to fire shots at Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. His statements against the company's EVPs even made Tony Khan visibly uncomfortable as he sat by and watched one of his top stars air a bunch of dirty laundry.

Ad

The Bucks and Omega didn't hesitate to confront CM Punk after the media scrum. However, the situation escalated further and resulted in a physical altercation. As a result, AEW President Tony Khan was forced to suspend all parties involved, and this backstage fight was even aptly named "Brawl Out."

Ad

#1. Jack Perry

During his time in AEW, CM Punk had a disagreement with Jack Perry when the latter wanted to smash the glass of a rental car with a pipe for an upcoming segment. After Punk told him not to do the segment, Perry was upset, and during his match against Hook at All In 2023, Perry slammed his opponent on the windshield of a car. Perry then made a sarcastic comment on camera about using "real glass".

Ad

When Jack Perry got to the back, CM Punk confronted him about the incident. Things quickly escalated between them, and The Second City Saint put Perry in a chokehold, forcing Samoe Joe to intervene. Following this incident, Perry was suspended for several months while Punk was fired from AEW.

Given the nature of the professional wrestling business, there could be plenty more backstage fights that might take place in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More