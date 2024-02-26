3 AEW stars who’ve aged like a fine wine and 2 who’ve aged terribly

AEW is home to a lot of superstars, young and old. The younger ones are mavericks and probably have a great future on their hands. The older ones are trying to ride off into the sunset after one last hurrah.

Despite their age, there are stars that continue to defy expectations. They dont look like they have aged one bit. However, on the other side, there are some stars in AEW who some fans feel have aged terribly.

In this article, we will take a look at 3 stars that have aged like fine wine and 2 stars that have aged terribly.

Aged like fine wine

#3. Sting

This person does not need any introduction. Sting is one of AEW’s most recognizable names and is still going strong at the age of 64. He became a tag team champion last month and will defend those titles next month at the Revolution Pay-Per-View.

Even though he is set to bid farewell to wrestling after that match, it seems like he can continue for a bit longer. He still pulls off stunts that could put the young stars to shame.

#2. Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn may be 60 years old on paper but he is still performing at the highest level and is the current World Trios Champion alongside Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Gunn had a career resurgence after joining All Elite Wrestling and he certainly looks like he can go on for a bit longer.

His trios title run alongside Max Caster and Anthony Bowens has given him enough flexibility to play around the ring during matches. Given the kind of storyline he is in right now, it looks like he is set to continue in his current role for the foreseeable future.

#1. Christian Cage is AEW's biggest heel

AEW’s biggest heel and one of the most talked about wrestlers on the planet, Christian Cage has had a late career resurgence unlike any other. Ever since embracing his heel persona, the former WWE World Champion has gone from strength to strength.

He is currently involved in a feud with his former tag team partner Adam Copeland and it will be interesting to see what comes out of it. Regardless, Cage has aged like fine wine and that is a testament to his abilities as a wrestler.

Aged terribly

#2. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston is one of the most hard working wrestlers in the industry. He recently earned the recognition his career deserves by becoming the AEW Continental Champion while also holding the ROH World Title.

However, despite his success, Kingston looks like he has aged terribly. Even though he is just 42 years old, many fans feel he looks way more older than his age.

#1. Paul Wight

Paul Wight came out of the wilderness in November last year after he decided to help out his old friend Chris Jericho in his quest to take down the Don Callis family. Wight had been away from the ring for a long time and it was visible when he made his entrance.

It felt like he was standing on leg, and while it was not clear what happened, it was scary to see and the fan reaction reflected that on social media. Despite that, he teamed up with Jericho and Kenny Omega and defeated the Don Callis family in a street fight on AEW Dynamite.