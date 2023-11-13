"He looks like he's in tremendous pain," "He can hardly walk" - Fans concerned for WWE legend's health after recent appearance at AEW show 

Over the years, AEW has allowed many veterans to return to the squared circle for one final run. WWE legend Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) recently returned to television for a major feud, inviting varied reactions from fans online.

Wight made his AEW debut in 2021. Upon his arrival, he competed a few times on DARK and at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view. He then quietly disappeared from television besides making a few cameo appearances as "Captain Insano." Fans believed the former world champion had retired from in-ring action, but he recently returned to aid The Golden Jets in their rivalry against The Don Callis Family.

JobberNationTV's Twitter handle recently questioned why AEW was still utilizing Wight over younger talent. Many users commented on the post, with some agreeing with the sentiment. Meanwhile, others highlighted how the promotion recently booked underutilized talents like Miro and Andrade El Idolo in prominent storylines.

Some fans also expressed concern about Paul Wight's health, as he looked uncomfortable during his walk to the ring on a recent episode of Dynamite. You can view some of the notable reactions below:

Could Paul Wight end up retiring soon?

According to reports, Wight had plans to lock horns with Satnam Singh at AEW All In 2023. Of course, plans fell through, but thankfully, the legend is set to return to the ring soon.

Paul Wight might be the next veteran to retire in AEW

Sting's upcoming retirement has become a significant talking point in the pro wrestling industry over the past few weeks. The Icon has had a lengthy career that has inspired many, and it's safe to say that Wight is in the same league as his former WWE colleague.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Paul Wight revealed that he plans to retire within the next two years.

"I probably got a year-and-a-half, two years left before [I retire]. It's just really about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role, and then it's up to the younger talent. Right now, I'm still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit, but I've had plenty of matches, I've done plenty of tours, I've had plenty of rivalries, and right now it's kind of like (...) helping the product out." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Despite the online chatter, Wight is focused on helping up-and-coming talents in All Elite Wrestling. He will compete in an eight-man tag team Street Fight on this week's episode of Dynamite.

